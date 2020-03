March 12 (Reuters) - Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese SpA:

* SIGNS DEAL FOR SALE OF FURTHER EUR 177 MILLION OF SECURED BAD LOANS

* PORTFOLIO COMPRISES ABOUT 1,600 LOANS BACKED BY REAL ESTATE GUARANTEES AND MOSTLY FOR CORPORATE CLIENTS

* DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON PROFIT&LOSS

* DEAL COULD BE FOLLOWED BY FURTHER OPPORTUNITIES FOR COLLABORATION WITH AMCO