BRIEF-Creval Srep Requirement 2020 At 8.55%, Proposes Reverse Split Of Ordinary Shares

March 11 (Reuters) - Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese SpA :

* FULLY-LOADED CET1 AT DEC 2019 AT 15.5% VERSUS. SREP REQUIREMENT OF 8.55%

* RESOLVED TO SUBMIT FOR APPROVAL BY THE COMBINED EXTRAORDINARY AND ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING REVERSE SPLIT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN A RATIO OF 1 TO 100

* RESOLVED TO SUBMIT FOR APPROVAL BY COMBINED EXTRAORDINARY AND ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING RECOMPOSITION OF EQUITY ITEMS, AS A PRECONDITION FOR DIVIDEND PAYMENTS ENVISAGED IN BUSINESS PLAN