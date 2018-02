Feb 14 (Reuters) - Italian regional lender Creval says:

* TO OFFER SHARES IN CAPITAL INCREASE AT AROUND 16 PERCENT DISCOUNT TO THEORETICAL EX-RIGHTS PRICE (TERP)

* TO OFFER NEW SHARES AT 0.1 EUROS EACH

* TO OFFER 631 NEWLY ISSUED SHARES FOR EVERY SHARE ALREADY OWNED

* SHARE OFFER FROM FEB. 19 TO MARCH 8, SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS CAN BE TRADED UNTIL MARCH 2