April 6 (Reuters) - BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALTELLINESE SPA:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH ALGEBRIS INVESTMENTS TO SELL NPL PORTFOLIO FOR GROSS BOOK VALUE OF OVER EUR 245 MILLION

* PRICE OF THE SALE IS OVER 43 PERCENT OF GROSS BOOK VALUE

* THE PORTFOLIO CONSISTS OF CREDIT EXPOSURES MAINLY TO REAL ESTATE COMPANIES

* OPERATION WILL HAVE NEGLIGIBLE EFFECTS ON THE INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE CURRENT YEAR