BRIEF-Crew Energy announces Q2 2017 financial and operating results

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Crew Energy Inc
* Announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Crew energy inc qtrly funds from operations $0.14 per fully diluted share
* Crew energy inc - guidance for 2017 remains unchanged with average production of 24,000 to 26,000 boe per day
* Crew energy inc - expect q3 production of 24,500 to 26,500 boe per day
* Crew energy inc sees q4 production of 29,500 to 31,500 boe per day
* Crew energy inc qtrly daily total production 20,468 boe/d versus 21,950 boe/d