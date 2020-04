BRIEF-CRH CEO temporary furloughs impact around 12,000 workers

April 22 (Reuters) - CRH PLC CEO in interview with Reuters:

* CRH CEO SAYS PARTS OF EUROPE HARDEST HIT FROM RESTRICTIONS RESRESENT 12% OF EBITDA, MOST OPERATIONS IN US RELATIVELY UNTOUCHED

* CRH CEO SAYS FURLOUGHS, LAYOFFS BROADLY IMPACT AROUND 12,000 STAFF

* CRH CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT M&A TO BE TURNED OFF COMPLETELY, MAY BE OPPORTUNITIES

* CRH CEO SAYS SUSPECTS LOCKDOWN MEASURES WILL BE ROLLED BACK VERY SLOWLY, NEED TO FIND DIFFERENT WAYS TO WORK