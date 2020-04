BRIEF-CRH cuts costs, eyes future stimulus measures

April 22 (Reuters) - CRH PLC:

* POSITIVE START TO YEAR; Q1 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES +3%

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 VISIBLE SINCE MID-MARCH; ACTIVELY MONITORING SITUATION

* 2020 OUTLOOK IS UNCERTAIN & CANNOT BE REASONABLY ESTIMATED AT THIS TIME

* COMPREHENSIVE MITIGATING ACTIONS BEING IMPLEMENTED ACROSS GROUP

* SUSPENSION OF ALL NON-ESSENTIAL & DISCRETIONARY EXPENDITURE, RESTRICING CAPEX TO ESSENTIAL MAINTANANCE

* REDUCING WORKING CAPITAL IN LINE WITH LOWER ACTIVITY LEVELS, SIGNICIANCT COST AND RESTRUCTURING

* TEMPORARY LAY-OFFS & FURLOUGH ARRANGEMENTS IN AFFECTED AREAS, 25% SALARY REDUCTION FOR LEADERSHIP TEAM

* STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION; OVER $6 BILLION OF CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS

* POSITIVE LONG-TERM PROSPECTS; EXPECTED BENEFICIARIES OF ANY FUTURE STIMULUS MEASURES

* FINAL DIVIDEND PROPOSED; SUBJECT TO SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL AT TOMORROW’S AGM

* HEALTHY BACKLOGS AND A FAVOURABLE BIDDING ENVIRONMENT CONTINUE TO PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR OUR N.AMERICA BUSINESS

* Q1 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES FOR OUR AMERICAS MATERIALS OPERATIONS WERE 8% AHEAD OF 2019

* EUROPEAN MATIERALS SALES IN Q1 WERE BROADLY IN LINE WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2019, BUILDING PRODUCTS +3% Y/Y

* BOARD HAS DECIDED TO POSTPONE GROUP’S SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)