BRIEF-CRH Medical Corp expects Q3 total revenue of about US$22.7 mln​
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
September 22, 2017 / 12:42 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-CRH Medical Corp expects Q3 total revenue of about US$22.7 mln​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - CRH Medical Corp

* CRH Medical Corporation announces majority purchase of an anesthesia practice in North Carolina and provides an outlook for Q3 2017

* CRH Medical Corp - ‍ for q3 2017 total revenue is expected to be approximately us$22.7 million​

* CRH Medical Corp - ‍ outlook for Q3 2017 adjusted operating EBITDA attributable to shareholders is estimated to be approximately US$7.3 million​

* CRH Medical - Q3 ‍outlook reflects recent data implying commercial insurance patient cases will not increase as much as expected in Q3 2017 versus q2 2017​

* Q3 revenue view $23.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

