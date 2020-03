CRH Medical Corp:

* CRH MEDICAL CORP - ANTHONY HOLLER HAS ADVISED CO HE WILL RESIGN AS A MEMBER AND CHAIR OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* CRH MEDICAL CORP - TUSHAR RAMANI, CEO OF CO, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIR OF BOARD

* CRH MEDICAL CORP - IAN WEBB, AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, WILL ACT AS LEAD DIRECTOR OF BOARD