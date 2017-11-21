FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CRH says has capacity for further deals after fresh U.S move
Sections
Featured
Hospitals feeling the pain of physician burnout
U.S.
Hospitals feeling the pain of physician burnout
U.S. sues to stop AT&T buying Time Warner
Business
U.S. sues to stop AT&T buying Time Warner
Networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
Media
Networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 21, 2017 / 9:25 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-CRH says has capacity for further deals after fresh U.S move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - CRH Plc

* CRH says paying average 10x 2017 FY EBITDA, 8x post-synergies for $3.5 billion Ash Grove, $0.75 billion Florida cement deals

* CRH says has identified $80 million of synergies from ash grove acquisition over three years

* CRH CEO says recent acquisitions very deliberate attempt to refocus group on U.S. and higher growth states

* CRH CFO says still has capacity on balance sheet to do further deals as they present themselves

* CRH CEO says would not expect any significant deals in new geographies Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.