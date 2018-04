April 25 (Reuters) - CRH PLC:

* CRH CFO SAYS WAGE INFLATION IN U.S. STILL MODEST ENOUGH AT 3-4 PERCENT, MAIN CHALLENGE IS AVAILABILITY OF LABOUR

* CRH CEO SAYS EXPECTS THIS YEAR TO BE THE BOTTOM FOR PHILIPPINES BUSINESS, RETURNING TO PROFIT IN 2019 AND BEYOND Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)