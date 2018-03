March 28 (Reuters) - Crimson Tide Plc:

* APPOINTMENT OF NEW CEO

* ‍LUKE ANTHONY JEFFREY HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* ‍BARRIE WHIPP, FOUNDER OF CRIMSON TIDE PLC, WILL CONTINUE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: