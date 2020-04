BRIEF-Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Interim Results For Acrobat Edge Phase 2 Trial Of Paltusotine In Acromegaly Patients

April 6 (Reuters) - Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS POSITIVE INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE ACROBAT EDGE PHASE 2 TRIAL OF PALTUSOTINE (CRN00808) IN ACROMEGALY PATIENTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ACROBAT EDGE RECRUITMENT IS COMPLETE AND TOPLINE DATA FROM ALL PATIENTS IN TRIAL IS EXPECTED IN Q4

* CRINETICS - PLANS TO ADVANCE PALTUSOTINE INTO PHASE 3 FOR PATIENTS WITH ACROMEGALY IN FIRST HALF OF 2021 WITH TO-BE-MARKETED FORMULATION

* CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - UPDATED ITS CASH RUNWAY GUIDANCE TO EXTEND INTO 2022

* CRINETICS - IGF-1 LEVELS WERE MAINTAINED AFTER 13 WEEKS OF TREATMENT WHEN PATIENTS WERE SWITCHED TO ONCE DAILY ORAL PALTUSOTINE IN EDGE TRIAL