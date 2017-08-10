FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crispr Therapeutics Ag qtrly ‍net loss per share attributable to common shareholders $0.56​
#Market News
August 10, 2017

BRIEF-Crispr Therapeutics Ag qtrly ‍net loss per share attributable to common shareholders $0.56​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Crispr Therapeutics Ag

* Crispr Therapeutics announces second quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Crispr Therapeutics Ag - ‍as of June 30, 2017, Crispr Therapeutics had $272.3 million in cash as compared to $315.5 million in cash as of December 31, 2016​

* Crispr Therapeutics Ag qtrly ‍net loss per share attributable to common shareholders $0.56​

* Crispr Therapeutics Ag - ‍lead hemoglobinopathies program remains on track to file CTA by year-end 2017, and begin clinical trials in 2018​

* Crispr Therapeutics Ag - ‍remains on track to file a clinical trial application (CTA) in Europe by year-end 2017 for beta-thalassemia​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

