BRIEF-Crispr Therapeutics And Bayer Announce Update On Casebia Therapeutics

Oct 21 (Reuters) - CRISPR Therapeutics AG:

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AND BAYER ANNOUNCE AN UPDATE ON CASEBIA THERAPEUTICS

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS - CASEBIA THERAPEUTICS, A JV BETWEEN CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AND BAYER, WOULD OPERATE UNDER DIRECT MANAGEMENT OF CRISPR THERAPEUTICS

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG - CASEBIA THERAPEUTICS WOULD FOCUS ON DEVELOPMENT OF ITS LEAD PROGRAMS IN HEMOPHILIA, OPHTHALMOLOGY AND AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG - BAYER WILL HAVE OPT-IN RIGHTS FOR TWO OF CASEBIA THERAPEUTICS' PRODUCTS AT IND SUBMISSION