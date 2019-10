BRIEF-CRISPR Therapeutics And KSQ Therapeutics Announce License Agreement To Advance Companies' Respective Cell Therapy Programs In Oncology

Oct 15 (Reuters) - CRISPR Therapeutics AG:

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AND KSQ THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCE LICENSE AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE COMPANIES’ RESPECTIVE CELL THERAPY PROGRAMS IN ONCOLOGY

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG - KSQ THERAPEUTICS TO RECEIVE NON-EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO CERTAIN CRISPR IP FOR ITS AUTOLOGOUS CELL THERAPIES

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG - TO RECEIVE NON-EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO CERTAIN KSQ IP FOR ITS ALLOGENEIC CAR-T PROGRAMS

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG - FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED.