Nov 19 (Reuters) - CRISPR Therapeutics AG:

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AND VERTEX ANNOUNCE POSITIVE SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM FIRST TWO PATIENTS TREATED WITH INVESTIGATIONAL CRISPR/CAS9 GENE-EDITING THERAPY CTX001 FOR SEVERE HEMOGLOBINOPATHIES

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS - 2 SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS OCCURRED, NEITHER OF WHICH THE PRINCIPAL INVESTIGATOR CONSIDERED RELATED TO CTX001