Dec 21 (Reuters) - Crispr Therapeutics Ag:

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DR. RODGER NOVAK AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG - ‍RODGER NOVAK WILL SUCCEED TONY COLES​

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG - ‍TONY COLES WILL REMAIN A SENIOR ADVISOR TO CRISPR THERAPEUTICS​