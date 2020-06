June 30 (Reuters) - CRISPR Therapeutics AG:

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG - COMMENCING AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $325 MILLION OF COMMON SHARES

* UNDERWRITERS WILL HAVE A 30-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $48,750,000 OF COMMON SHARES AT THE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE LESS THE UNDERWRITING DISCOUNT

* OFFERING WILL BE MADE ONLY BY MEANS OF A PROSPECTUS