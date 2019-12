BRIEF-Crispr Therapeutics - On Dec. 13, 2019, Crispr, Bayer, Casebia Entered Into Retirement Agreement

Dec 16 (Reuters) - CRISPR Therapeutics AG:

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS - ON DEC. 13, 2019, CRISPR, BAYER, CASEBIA ENTERED INTO RETIREMENT AGREEMENT

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS - CASEBIA RETIRED BAYER’S OUTSTANDING PARTNERSHIP INTERESTS FOR UP TO $22 MILLION RETURNED FROM CASEBIA OPERATING CASH

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS - CRISPR UNIT ACQUIRED 1% PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN CASEBIA FOR CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION OF 1% OF FAIR MARKET VALUE OF CASEBIA

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS - CRISPR AND BAYER ALSO ENTERED INTO THE 2019 OPTION AGREEMENT

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS - BAYER OBTAINED OPTION TO CO-DEVELOP, CO-COMMERCIALIZE 2 PRODUCTS FOR DIAGNOSIS, TREATMENT, OR PREVENTION OF SOME AUTOIMMUNE DISORDERS

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS - BAYER OBTAINED OPTION TO CO-DEVELOP, CO-COMMERCIALIZE 2 PRODUCTS FOR DIAGNOSIS, TREATMENT, OR PREVENTION OF SOME EYE DISORDERS

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS - BAYER OBTAINED OPTION TO CO-DEVELOP, CO-COMMERCIALIZE 2 PRODUCTS FOR DIAGNOSIS, TREATMENT, OR PREVENTION OF SOME HEMOPHILIA A DISORDERS

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS - IF BAYER ELECTS TO EXERCISE OPTION TO CO-DEVELOP, CO-COMMERCIALIZE A PRODUCT, BAYER WILL MAKE ONE-TIME $20 MILLION PAYMENT TO CRISPR

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG - CRISPR, BAYER, AND CASEBIA ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT PURSUANT TO WHICH CRISPR AND BAYER AGREED TO TERMINATE JV AGREEMENT

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG - CRISPR, BAYER, AND CASEBIA ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT PURSUANT TO WHICH CRISPR AND BAYER AGREED TO TERMINATE JV AGREEMENT