BRIEF-Crispr Therapeutics Posts Q2 Loss Per Share Of $1.01

July 30 (Reuters) - CRISPR Therapeutics AG:

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG - ENROLLING IN PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF CTX110™, TARGETING CD19+ MALIGNANCIES

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.01

* ENROLLMENT IN BOTH PHASE 1/2 STUDIES OF CTX001 IN PATIENTS WITH TDT AND IN PATIENTS WITH SEVERE SCD IS ONGOING

* EXPECTS TO OBTAIN PRELIMINARY SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA IN LATE 2019 FROM PHASE 1/2 STUDIES OF CTX001 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: