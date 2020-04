BRIEF-Crispr Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

April 28 (Reuters) - CRISPR Therapeutics AG:

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, WERE $889.7 MILLION

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG QTRLY TOTAL COLLABORATION REVENUE WAS $0.2 MILLION VERSUS $0.3 MILLION

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG QTRLY BASIC LOSS PER SHARE $1.15)

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG - ENROLLMENT ONGOING IN CLINICAL TRIALS OF CTX001 FOR PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HEMOGLOBINOPATHIES

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG - ENROLLMENT ONGOING IN CLINICAL TRIAL OF CTX110, TARGETING CD19+ MALIGNANCIES