BRIEF-Crispr Therapeutics Reports Q1 Results, Provides Business Update

April 29 (Reuters) - CRISPR Therapeutics AG:

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG - ON TRACK TO INITIATE PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL FOR CTX110 IN 1H 2019

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG QTRLY TOTAL COLLABORATION REVENUES WERE $0.3 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2019 COMPARED TO $1.4 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2018

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG - CASH AS OF MARCH 31, 2019, WAS $437.5 MILLION, COMPARED TO $456.6 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF $19.1 MILLION