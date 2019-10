Oct 28 (Reuters) - CRISPR Therapeutics AG:

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 2019 TOTAL COLLABORATION REVENUE $211.9 MILLION VERSUS $0.6 MILLION FOR Q3 2018

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.40

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS - Q3 REVENUE INCREASE PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH VERTEX

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.95, REVENUE VIEW $6.2 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA