BRIEF-CRISPR Therapeutics Submits First Clinical Trial Application For CRISPR Gene-Edited Therapy, In Β-Thalassemia

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Crispr Therapeutics Ag:

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS SUBMITS FIRST CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION FOR A CRISPR GENE-EDITED THERAPY, CTX001 IN Β-THALASSEMIA

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG - PHASE 1/2 TRIAL OF CTX001 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN EUROPE IN 2018

* CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG - CO ALSO PLANS TO FILE AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CTX001 TO TREAT SICKLE CELL DISEASE WITH U.S. FDA IN 2018