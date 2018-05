BRIEF-Criteo Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.60

May 2 (Reuters) - Criteo SA:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.46 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $226 MILLION TO $230 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 9%, OR 3% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY, TO $564 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 PER SHARE

* EXPECT REVENUE EX-TAC GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN 3% AND 8% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY

* QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS, GREW 14% (OR 8% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO $240 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $233.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $232.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S