March 27 (Reuters) - Crius Energy Trust:

* CRIUS ANNOUNCES TSX APPROVAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* CRIUS ENERGY TRUST - TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE HAS APPROVED TRUST’S NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MAKE A NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* CRIUS ENERGY TRUST - CRIUS MAY ACQUIRE UP TO 4.4 MILLION OF ITS TRUST UNITS FROM TIME TO TIME