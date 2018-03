March 27 (Reuters) - Crius Energy Trust:

* CRIUS ENERGY TRUST - CONFIRMS RECEIVED ANNOUNCEMENT BY JCP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REGARDING ITS INTENTION TO NOMINATE ITS HAND-PICKED NOMINEES TO CO’S BOARD

* CRIUS ENERGY TRUST - “BOARD IS REVIEWING THE ANNOUNCEMENT AND WILL RESPOND IN DUE COURSE” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)