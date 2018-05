May 15 (Reuters) - Crius Energy Trust:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 81.4 PERCENT TO $321.8 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME OF $4.3 MILLION, COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF $26.3 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017

* REPORTED POSITIVE RESOLUTION, SETTLEMENT OF LEGAL & REGULATORY MATTERS

* AS OF MD&A FOR Q1, LEGAL RESERVE FOR REMAINING NET EXPOSURES TO CO IS $9.2 MILLION