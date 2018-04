BRIEF-Crius, JCP Announce Settlement Agreement

April 30 (Reuters) - Crius Energy Trust:

* CRIUS AND JCP ANNOUNCE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

* CRIUS ENERGY TRUST - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, 1 JCP NOMINEE, ALI HEDAYAT , WILL BE PUT FORTH BY CO FOR ELECTION TO BOARD OF CRIUS ENERGY ADMINISTRATOR

* CRIUS ENERGY TRUST - JCP REMOVED ANNOUNCED SLATE OF NOMINEES FOR BOARD, ENTERED INTO CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL, VOTING SUPPORT AGREEMENTS WITH CO

* CRIUS ENERGY TRUST - IN ADDITION TO HEDAYAT, CRIUS WILL NOMINATE 2 NEW DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO JCP BOARD

* CRIUS ENERGY TRUST - DAVID KERR WILL BE RETIRING FROM JCP BOARD

* CRIUS ENERGY TRUST - AS PART OF JCP AGREEMENT, CO INTENDS TO FORM STRATEGIC OPERATING COMMITTEE