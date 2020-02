BRIEF-Crocs, Inc. Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.29

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Crocs Inc:

* CROCS, INC. REPORTS RECORD REVENUES FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019; FULL YEAR OPERATING INCOME INCREASED 104.4%; OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVED TO 10.5%; FULL YEAR EPS INCREASED TO $1.66

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29

* Q4 ADJUSTED PRO FORMA EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 REVENUE $263 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $260.1 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.08 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES Q1 REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $305 AND $325 MILLION

* SEES REVENUES FOR Q1 NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $20 TO $30 MILLION DUE TO DISRUPTIONS TO ASIA BUSINESS FROM COVID-19

* MANY OF OUR PARTNER STORES IN CHINA ARE CLOSED TEMPORARILY

* SEES FY REVENUES TO BE UP 8% TO 12%

* CROCS - SEES 2020 REVENUES WILL BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $40 TO $60 MILLION AS A RESULT OF DISRUPTIONS TO ASIA BUSINESS FROM CORONAVIRUS

* ALSO SEEING BROADER CORONAVIRUS IMPACT AS WE ARE EXPERIENCING TRAFFIC DECLINES THROUGHOUT MANY OF OUR KEY COUNTRIES IN ASIA

* FY REVENUE VIEW $1.38 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA