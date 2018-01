BRIEF-Crocs Inc Says Increasing Q4 Expected Gross Margin Guidance By 200 Basis Points To About 45 Pct

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Crocs Inc:

* COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2017 REVENUES TO BE DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS COMPARED TO $1.036 BILLION IN 2016

* INCREASING Q4 EXPECTED GROSS MARGIN GUIDANCE BY 200 BASIS POINTS FROM APPROXIMATELY 43% TO APPROXIMATELY 45%

* CROCS, INC. INCREASES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 GUIDANCE; ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN THE 20TH ANNUAL ICR CONFERENCE

* Q4 REVENUE $187.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $186.7 MILLION

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT GROSS MARGIN FOR 2017 TO BE APPROXIMATELY 50%

* FY2017 REVENUE VIEW $1.01 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S