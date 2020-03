BRIEF-Crocs Withdrawing Its Q1 And Full Year 2020 Outlook

March 30 (Reuters) - Crocs Inc:

* CROCS PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON THE BUSINESS IMPACT OF COVID-19

* CROCS INC - ALL COMPANY-OPERATED RETAIL STORES IN NORTH AMERICA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* CROCS INC - MANY RETAIL STORES IN EUROPE ARE ALSO CURRENTLY CLOSED IN COMPLIANCE WITH LOCAL REGULATIONS

* CROCS INC - WITHDRAWING ITS Q1 AND FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 27, 2020

* CROCS INC - WILL PROVIDE A BUSINESS UPDATE DURING ITS Q1 FISCAL 2020 EARNINGS CALL

* CROCS INC - REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AND A CONSORTIUM OF OTHER LENDERS WAS INCREASED TO $500 MILLION FROM $450 MILLION

* CROCS INC - EXPECTS A Q1 FISCAL 2020 ENDING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS BALANCE BETWEEN $90 MILLION AND $100 MILLION