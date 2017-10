BRIEF-Croesus Retail Trust announces increase in shareholdings in subsidiaries

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Croesus Retail Trust

* Announces increase in shareholdings in subsidiaries for asset enhancement initiatives

* Trustee-manager has subscribed for additional 245 million class B preference shares in Apple 1 TMK

* Trustee-Manager has subscribed for an additional 255 million class a preference shares in Apple 2 TMK Holdings Pte. Ltd

* Consideration funded by drawing loan facility of JPY3.0 billion

* Aggregate consideration for subscription of Apple 1 relevant shares is JPY245 million and JPY255 million for Apple 2