BRIEF-Crombie announces agreement with Sears Canada at Avalon mall
#Market News
October 10, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Crombie announces agreement with Sears Canada at Avalon mall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Crombie REIT announces agreement with Sears Canada Inc. at Avalon mall

* Says Crombie is currently in first year of redevelopment at Avalon mall & Phase I investment is estimated at $54.5 million

* Says for receiving $5 million lease surrender fee, Sears agreed to early termination of lease to vacate Avalon mall by Feb 28, 2018​

* Says ‍received court approval of a lease surrender agreement with Sears Canada Inc regarding store at Avalon mall​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
