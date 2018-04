BRIEF-Crombie REIT Announces New Mixed Use Development Partnerships

April 11 (Reuters) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust :

* CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES TWO NEW MIXED USE DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIPS

* ENTERED INTO TWO JV PARTNERSHIPS WITH AFFILIATE OF PLACE DORÉE & GROUPE CANVAR

* PARTNERSHIP RESULTS IN CO BECOMING 50% PARTNER IN NEW LE DUKE MIXED USE DEVELOPMENT AT 297 RUE DUKE IN MONTREAL

* DEVELOPMENT OF LE DUKE COMMENCED IN LATE 2017 WITH COMPLETION ESTIMATED IN 2020

* SECOND PARTNERSHIP RESULTS IN PRINCEDEV BECOMING 50% PARTNER IN CO’S ESTIMATED $275 MILLION OAKVILLE, BRONTE VILLAGE

* BRONTE VILLAGE IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE CONSTRUCTION IN 2018 WITH COMPLETION ESTIMATED IN 2020.

* 50 PERCENT PARTNERSHIP IN NEW LE DUKE MIXED USE DEVELOPMENT COMPRISING AN ESTIMATED $127 MILLION INVESTMENT