BRIEF-Crombie REIT Q2 FFO per share C$0.29 excluding items

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

* Crombie REIT reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 FFO per share C$0.29 excluding items

* Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍same-asset property cash NOI for three months ended June 30, 2017 increased by 3.4% or $1,971​

* Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍occupancy, on a committed basis, was 94.6% at June 30, 2017 compared with 94.4% at December 31, 2016​

* Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍AFFO per unit $0.24​