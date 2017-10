Oct 6 (Reuters) - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

* Clarifies on news item on co leading race to buy Videocon-owned Kenstar ‍​

* Submitted bid on sept 20 as expression of interest for acquisition of Kenstar business, Kenstar brand‍​

* Says results of bid process not yet announced‍​