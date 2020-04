BRIEF-Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust Expects Improvement In Tenant-Customer Retention Rate in 2020

April 8 (Reuters) - Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust:

* CROMWELL EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - IN 2020, EXPECTS IMPROVEMENT IN TENANT-CUSTOMER RETENTION RATE WHICH WAS ABOUT 60% IN 2019

* CROMWELL EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - TENANT-CUSTOMERS WHO ARE SMES MORE LIKELY TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 LOCKDOWNS

* CROMWELL EUROPEAN REIT-PARKING INCOME AT CENTRAL PLAZA WILL LIKELY BE IMPACTED TO A CERTAIN DEGREE FROM CLOSURE OF HOLLAND CASINO

* CROMWELL EUROPEAN REIT- TOTAL TRANSACTION VOLUMES FOR 2Q AND 3Q 2020 ARE EXPECTED TO SEE SIGNIFICANT FALLS, WITH AN ANTICIPATED UP- TICK IN 4Q

* CROMWELL EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - EUROPEAN VOLUMES ARE EXPECTED TO FALL DRAMATICALLY IN FULL-YEAR FIGURES

* CROMWELL EUROPEAN REIT- CURRENTLY IN TALKS WITH TENANT-CUSTOMERS WHO MAKE UP ABOUT 10% OF OUR RENT TO DEFER RATHER THAN TO WAIVE RENTALS

* CROMWELL EUROPEAN REIT- IN FY 2020, WE WILL ONLY HAVE 11.6% OF RENTAL INCOME WITH LEASE TERMINATIONS AND A FURTHER 2.9% WITH OPTIONS TO BREAK

* CROMWELL EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - IN SHORT TERM, VALUATIONS ARE LIKELY TO BE MAINTAINED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: