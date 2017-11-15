FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cromwell European REIT to launch smaller IPO in Singapore
November 15, 2017 / 8:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Cromwell European REIT to launch smaller IPO in Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Cromwell Property Group

* Cromwell european real estate investment trust lodges ipo prospectus in singapore

* Cromwell european reit seeks to raise 236 million euros through listing - prospectus

* Cromwell european real estate investment trust says cornerstone investors also agree to subscribe to 320 million euros worth of units

* Cromwell european real estate investment trust projects 2018 yield of 7.8 percent

* In September, company had put its up to $1.1 bln REIT IPO on hold Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan)

