Feb 28 (Reuters) - Cromwell Property Group:

* HY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $ 270.5 MILLION VERSUS $244.9 MILLION

* HY PROFIT AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE $‍80.8​ MILLION VERSUS $153.2 MILLION

* H1 DISTRIBUTIONS PER STAPLED SECURITY 4.2 CENTS

* ‍RETURNS FROM PROPERTY INVESTMENT SEGMENT ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN LOWER IN 2018​

* ‍2018 DISTRIBUTIONS EXPECTED TO REMAIN STEADY & IN LINE WITH TOTAL ANNUAL DISTRIBUTION OF 8.34 CENTS

* SEES 2018 ‍OPERATING PROFIT OF 8.25 CENTS PER STAPLED SECURITY​