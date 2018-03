March 22 (Reuters) - Cromwell Property Group:

* CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP ANNOUNCES OFFER OF EUR 230 MILLION & EUR 20 MILLION (UPSIZE OPTION), 7 YEAR, GUARANTEED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2025

* ‍PROCEEDS TO BE USED TO FUND CONCURRENT REPURCHASE OF UP TO EUR 150 MILLION OF ISSUER'S CONVERTIBLE BONDS MATURING IN FEB 2020​