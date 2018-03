March 22 (Reuters) - Cromwell Property Group:

* SUCCESSFULLY PRICED ISSUE OF EUR 230 MILLION 2.5 PER CENT GUARANTEED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2025

* 2025 CONVERTIBLE BONDS WILL PAY COUPON RATE OF 2.5% PER ANNUM AND BE CONVERTIBLE INTO SECURITIES AT A PRICE OF A$1.177 PER SECURITY