March 21 (Reuters) - Cronos Group Inc:

* CRONOS GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES $100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL

* CRONOS GROUP- ‍INTENDS TO USE $15.0 MILLION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RELATING TO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND CAPACITY EXPANSION​

* CRONOS GROUP - UNDERWRITERS TO SELL 10.4 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO, ON A "BOUGHT DEAL" BASIS, AT $9.60 PER COMMON SHARE