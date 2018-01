Jan 2 (Reuters) - Cronos Group Inc:

* CRONOS GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES $30 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL

* CRONOS-ENTERED LETTER OF ENGAGEMENT WITH PI FINANCIAL; UNDERWRITERS TO PURCHASE FOR RE-SALE 3.4 MILLION SHARES OF CO ON "BOUGHT DEAL" BASIS AT $8.75PER SHARE​