May 15 (Reuters) - Cronos Group Inc:

* CRONOS GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* CRONOS GROUP INC - SALES WERE $2.9 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2018 AS COMPARED TO $0.5 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2017