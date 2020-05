May 8 (Reuters) - Cronos Group Inc:

* CRONOS GROUP REPORTS 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* CRONOS GROUP INC - QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE $8.43 MILLION VERSUS $3 MILLION

* CRONOS GROUP INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

* CRONOS GROUP - MANUFACTURING SITES HAVE ADJUSTED IN ORDER TO COMPLY WITH CURRENT COVID-19 GUIDELINES

* CRONOS GROUP - HAS SUFFICIENT INVENTORY AND SUPPLY OF MATERIALS TO MEET CURRENT DEMAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: