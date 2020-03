BRIEF-Cronos Group To Restate Certain 2019 Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

March 17 (Reuters) - Cronos Group Inc:

* CRONOS GROUP TO RESTATE CERTAIN 2019 UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* CRONOS GROUP INC - INTENDS TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 NO LATER THAN MARCH 30, 2020

* CRONOS GROUP INC - TO REDUCE REVENUE FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 BY C$2.5 MILLION AND THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 BY C$5.1 MILLION

* CRONOS GROUP - ANTICIPATES THAT IT WILL REPORT ONE OR MORE MATERIAL WEAKNESS IN INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WHEN IT FILES ITS FORM 10-K

* CRONOS GROUP - NO ASSURANCE CAN BE GIVEN THAT ANTICIPATED TIMING OF 10-K FILING WILL BE MET DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 , AMONG OTHER THINGS