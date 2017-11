Nov 29 (Reuters) - CROOKES BROTHERS LTD:

* HY ‍REVENUE OF 412.3 MILLION RAND VERSUS 452.0 MILLION RAND YEAR AGO

* HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 36.6 MILLION RAND VERSUS 124.1 MILLION RAND

* ‍DECLARED GROSS CASH DIVIDEND OF 35,0 CENTS (2016: 50,0 CENTS) PER SHARE FOR SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​