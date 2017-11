Nov 28 (Reuters) - Crookes Brothers Ltd:

* HY ‍HEPS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 42.1 CENTS AND 52.3 CENTS, BEING A DECLINE OF BETWEEN 83.62% AND 79.65% YEAR-ON-YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)